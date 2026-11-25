BJP state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday declared that the INDI alliance chapter is closed, and the SP-Congress are a burden on the people. BJP state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary (HT File Photo) more

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chaudhary said there is neither a vision for development of the state among the alliance partners, nor any common agenda for the interests of the people. Their entire politics has shrunk to sharing power, family rule and personal interests.

Attacking the SP and Congress, Chaudhary said: “In the politics of SP and Congress, loot has taken the place of public welfare, division has taken the place of development, and Parivarvad has taken the place of public service.”

He said there is no talk of a respectable place in the alliance, only worry about political ‘Bandarbaant’ (division of spoils). There is no strategy to form a government, only an exercise to secure their own families and private interests.

Chaudhary said there is a complete lack of mutual trust and coordination among the parties in the INDI alliance.

“The parties which are not able to agree even before the election on seats, leadership and share — how will they place a shared roadmap for development before the people?,” said Chaudhary.

Farmers, labourers, youth, middle class, women, traders and honest officers-employees are nowhere to be seen in their political agenda, he said.

“SP-Congress are giving election lollipops in the name of farmers, youth and women,” he added.

Chaudhary asked the SP-Congress to clarify whether their alliance is for the future of the people or for fulfilling the selfish interests of families.

Under the leadership of the BJP’s double-engine government, the state is moving forward in the direction of development and good governance, he said, while the Opposition is still entangled in sharing power and mutual tussle, he said.

Chaudhary’s attack comes a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the SP-Congress alliance, saying the two parties have already failed before the results, and describing the Congress’s condition with the proverb “Pyaaz bhi khaya aur joota bhi khaya” ( suffering humiliation or punishment despite already paying a price or giving in)

With seat-sharing talks between SP and Congress reportedly stuck, the BJP is positioning the opposition alliance as a coalition of compulsion — not ideology — that has collapsed before the battle has even begun.