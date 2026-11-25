The BJP has stepped up its outreach to OBC and artisan groups ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak hosting representatives of seven communities at a two-day social contact meeting titled ‘Anek Samaj, Ek Parivar’ on Wednesday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hosted representatives of seven communities at the social contact meeting on Wednesday. (File) more

The meeting brought together office-bearers and representatives of the Dhanuk, Sonkar, Swarnakar, Baheliya, Badhai, Vishwakarma and Bhurji communities.

Pathak and BJP Social Contact Campaign convenor Neeraj Singh interacted with the representatives, heard their suggestions and spoke about the party’s vision for social harmony and organisational strengthening.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak said the change in Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 years was visible to everyone.

“There was a time when UP was called the state of goons and criminals. During the Samajwadi Party government, the law and order situation was such that it had become difficult for our sisters and daughters to step out of their homes. Families lived in constant fear about the safety of their daughters,” Pathak said.

He said the state’s development scenario had changed considerably. “Earlier, people had to wait for electricity, while villages depended on inverters and generators. Today, better power supply has been ensured across all 75 districts,” he added.

Addressing members of the Vishwakarma community, Pathak said, “It is a matter of great pride that on the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, we also celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vishwakarma community plays an important role in the construction of the country and the state. Through their skill, hard work and craftsmanship, they contribute to nation-building,” he said.

The BJP said such meetings would continue across communities in the coming weeks as part of its larger plan to keep its OBC and artisan base consolidated ahead of 2027.