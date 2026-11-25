Kolkata: In second-half stoppage time Jose Mourinho, on his haunches and back to the television cameras, was talking with his staff one of whom was smiling. PSV Eindhoven had collapsed and Real Madrid were on way to their 10th successive win in all competitions in 2026-27. Except in the away section, there was happiness all around the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid and for England has made him one of the most influential players of his generation. (AP Photo) more

That was not how it began. On a cold night in Madrid, PSV gave Real the chills. Ivan Perisic converted a penalty but the night could have got worse for Real had Sven Mijnans not headed wide and Ruben van Bommel kept his shot on target after flying down the half-space on the left. Between those misses, Mijnans was denied by Eder Militao after Marc Cucurella had played a poor pass; Van Bommel again drove wide and Kodai Sano missed a free header.

Around the 40-minute mark, a member of the Real staff was seen speaking to Jude Bellingham. One of the three changes Mourinho rang in at half-time, Bellingham was the first among equals in scripting the turnaround. Ready to receive the ball under pressure, he announced his arrival by sending Federico Valverde on the overlap with a superb pass.

Valverde got the equaliser, Bellingham tried an acrobatic side-volley and then found Vinicus Jr with an outside-of-the-boot pass. The energy and momentum shifted. On the hour mark, Bellingham scored a goal that would make the all-time highlights reels of the Champions League. On a night of lovely strikes from Rayan Cherki and Victor Gyokeres, this was the best.

In 25 seconds, Real moved the ball from near their goal to the other end through Cucurella, who was sent on his way by the impressive Arda Guler. Mbappe cushioned Cucurella’s pass and Bellingham met it running down the middle. With his left foot, Bellingham lifted the ball and moved it forward, with his right he controlled it and then, with the outside of his right boot he volleyed home. This was his 53rd goal for Real Madrid.

A goal from three touches with the ball not hitting the floor. Cucurella reacted by putting hands on his head. Three generations of the Nadals looked like they couldn’t believe what they had seen. It felt apt that Bellingham wears the number Zinedine Zidane did.

Guler and Brahim Diaz assisted Mbappe to a brace before Bellingham produced a superbly weighted pass that helped Vinicius Jr bring his recent international goalscoring form to the club.

“I had no idea what I did,” Bellingham said of his goal. Mourinho was more forthright. “He was off balance and somehow managed to regain his equilibrium,” said the Real Madrid head coach. “He changed the match.”

Bellingham has seven goals and five assists in 18 games in La Liga and Champions League this season. To the team that let in 24 goals in eight Clasicos and four each against Bayern Munich and Benfica, Mourinho has brought defensive stability. And he has given Bellingham the freedom to play further up the pitch.

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Bellingham keeps delivering Bellingham continues to bend matches to his will. There was that spectacular overhead kick in the dying moments against Slovakia in 2024. In the World Cup, the goals he scored against Mexico were as stunning as the challenge he made on Cesar Montes. Only Lionel Messi and Mbappe scored more than Bellingham’s seven in the last World Cup. He is the “emotional and symbolic focal point of the national team,” the writer Calum Jacobs said of Bellingham in “The Guardian”.

Bellingham’s marauding run down the middle then caught Spain off guard and helped Anthony Gordon score when England lost 3-2 in the Nations League. When they won by the same scoreline, Bellingham, under pressure, found Morgan Rogers and ran up to create the assist for Ben White. When England beat Croatia, Bellingham had three assists and a goal. Against Barcelona this term, he kept Rodri away from the game and Real won.

Defiant in Barcelona, delightful on Tuesday, Bellingham, 23, continues to be a presence in both boxes and everywhere in between. England’s assistant coach Anthony Barry has spoken of Bellingham’s “deep intuition and IQ for the game.”

With the exception of Gary Lineker at Barcelona, Paul Gascoigne at Lazio and Glenn Hoddle in Monaco, England players shining for clubs outside their country has been a rare thing since Kevin Keegan won two successive Ballon d’Ors at Hamburg. “The movie stars of football belong to other places,” Mourinho tells Harry Kane in the “All Or Nothing” series on Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, the current Ballon d’Or winner, and Bellingham, who won five trophies including La Liga and Champions League in his first season at Real, have changed that. Bellingham is likely to stay outside England longer than all those named above. And, he has won more trophies in Europe than all of them including Kane.

“He is without a doubt the best central midfielder in the world, and he can play as a number 10, a number 8, with two pivots…He’s a natural leader,” said Mourinho after the match.

Mourinho can lapse into hyperboles, especially when talking about himself – “I am a little bit like that (movie star). My dimension is universal,” he told Kane in “All Or Nothing”– but on Bellingham, he is on point.