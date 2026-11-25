Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, recently revealed that she decided to end the show partly because its success had made finding real-life romantic connections more challenging. The British comedian said playing the role of a serial dater for nearly a decade had left her feeling “isolated” and affected her personal relationships. Amelia Dimoldenberg announced in September that the YouTuber series was coming to an end. (Instagram/@ameliadimz) more

According to a report by The Guardian, Dimoldenberg, 32, announced in September that the interview series was coming to an end, with its final episode scheduled to be released on YouTube on Friday. In an essay for New York Magazine's The Cut, she opened up about how fame and the show’s format had shaped her expectations of love and dating.

“When you are a child who desires fame, you are really a child who yearns for connection. I thought the more famous I became, the more likely it was [that] someone would fall in love with me,” she wrote.

The comedian added that while she was proud of the show’s success, it had also left her feeling isolated.

“If anything, playing a decade-long role of the serial dater has made my real dating life challenging. People often meet you with a preconceived idea of who you are, their curiosity misplaced. I am so proud of my success, but it has isolated me in some ways,” she wrote.

Dimoldenberg started Chicken Shop Date as a magazine column when she was 17, before launching it as a YouTube series in 2014. The format saw her interview celebrities at local chicken shops, asking unconventional questions and using awkward silences as part of her deadpan comedic style.

Dimoldenberg initially interviewed personalities from the UK rap and grime scene. The show has now grown to more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, featuring high-profile guests such as Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Damson Idris.

The YouTuber said that she once believed she could fall in love with one of her guests. “Why wouldn’t a hot celebrity want to be with me? I wondered. I started this show when I was a teenager, so of course I’ve had crushes on guests,” she wrote.

She also described overthinking whether guests liked her, whether she should contact them again and whether she might meet them at glamorous award ceremonies.

“To actually date a guest would have been transgressive and implausible in this constructed reality. Nevertheless, this belief has been what kept me going and I think kept the audience believing too. Now that the prophecy has gone unfulfilled, a new one must take shape,” she added.

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Why Amelia Dimoldenberg decided to end Chicken Shop Date Dimoldenberg further revealed that she began questioning the future of the show around 18 months ago after experiencing two panic attacks within a week.

“I knew my perspective on Chicken Shop Date was changing around 18 months ago, when I had my first and then second panic attack ever in the space of a week,” she wrote.

Dimoldenberg said she had stopped drinking at the time to understand why she was feeling unlike herself. She also admitted that she wanted to bring the series to an end before she started resenting it.

Despite ending the series, Dimoldenberg has other projects in the pipeline. Earlier this year, she told the Edinburgh TV Festival that she was writing a Hollywood romantic comedy in which she would play a journalist who finds romance with a celebrity after interviewing them.