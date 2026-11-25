A man accused of holding a 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad captive for two days and assaulting her at a hotel in Abu Lane in Meerut has been arrested following a brief encounter with the police on Wednesday. The police have sealed the hotel and added more sections to the case registered against the accused, Mohd Salman. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy, the accused, a Meerut resident, had allegedly confined the Hindu woman at Hotel Square, located under the Sadar Bazar police station area, for two days and sexually and physically assaulted her during this period.

According to the police, the accused and victim knew each other because they used to work for a private company.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon after the woman managed to escape from the hotel room onto the busy Abu Lane market road, where Salman chased her and publicly assaulted her before fleeing when bystanders intervened.

Following a complaint filed by the survivor at the Sadar Bazar police station, the police registered an FIR and formed multiple teams, including a SWAT unit, to track Salman down.

In her complaint to the police, she said that Salman had called her to Meerut to help her get a job.

Providing details of the arrest on Wednesday, SSP Murthy said police received specific intelligence that Salman was hiding near an under-construction underpass close to Nahar Narhera village under the Lohia Nagar police station limits. Joint teams from the Lohia Nagar and Sadar Bazar police stations immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

“Realising he was cornered, the accused opened fire at the police party,” SSP Murthy stated. As officers moved in to apprehend him, Salman attempted to escape by climbing onto a nearby bridge. During the bid to flee, he slipped and fell from the bridge, sustaining injuries to both arms.

Police subsequently overpowered and arrested him before shifting him to a hospital for medical treatment. Additional sections were also incorporated into the case in view of the seriousness of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the police have sealed the hotel on Abu Lane to preserve forensic evidence. Investigators reportedly found irregularities in the hotel’s guest register regarding the woman’s stay. Preparations are underway to send a proposal to the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and the concerned board for further action to ensure its formal closure.

SSP Murthy also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any police personnel found negligent in handling the case.