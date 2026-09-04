Mathura/Lucknow, The Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura was decked up on the theme of "Samudra Manthan" as Uttar Pradesh celebrated Janmashtami on Friday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at the temple complex and Governor Anandiben Patel visiting a temple in Lucknow. Janmashtami celebrations begin across UP; CM Adityanath offers prayers at Krishna Janmasthan

Adityanath offered prayers at Sri Krishna Janmasthan, where he stayed for around 45 minutes. He performed "Gau Pujan" before seeking blessings at the Keshav Dev Temple, Yogmaya Temple, sanctum sanctorum and Bhagwat Bhawan.

The chief minister offered a lotus flower and performed prayers at the temple complex. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome by officials of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Samiti.

The entire Janmasthan premises have been decorated on the theme of Samudra Manthan, while the temple's interiors have been decorated on the "Kalhans Rajhans" theme, Samiti secretary Kapil Sharma said.

A replica of Panchajanya the conch associated with Lord Krishna and one of the five precious stones depicted in the Panchratni Poshak was presented to CM Adityanath, Sharma said.

In Lucknow, Governor Patel offered prayers at the Sri Dwarkadhish Temple in the city's Chowk area and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of people in the state and across the country.

The governor also interacted with children and other volunteers associated with the temple, enquiring about their daily routine, education and experiences of serving the deity, according to a Jan Bhavan statement.

Temples across Varanasi were decked up for the festival, with devotees preparing to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight.

Special arrangements have been made at the ISKCON temple in Durgakund, where a special Maha Abhishek will be performed between 10 pm and midnight, organisers said.

A special mixture made from 51 ingredients, including Gangajal, curd, milk and fruit and flower juices, has been prepared for the ritual, they said.

Following the abhishek, Laddu Gopal baby form of Lord Krishna will be offered a special offering comprising 108 varieties of dishes.

Tableaux depicting the birth of Lord Krishna have also been put up at temples and other places in the city.

Celebratory preparations were also being made in different cities, including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Agra, with devotees visiting temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Krishna, since morning.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Celebrations will continue through the night at prominent centres including Mathura-Vrindavan, Gokul and Ayodhya, with temples expected to witness midnight prayers, aartis and devotional programmes.

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