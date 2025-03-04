KGMU docs perform replantation surgery, attach farmer’s foot

A lengthy and complicated replantation surgery was performed by the doctors of King George’s Medical University who reattached the amputated foot of a farmer which he lost in a horrific accident in Barabanki. (Pic for representation)

KGMU spokesperson said the patient was recovering at the hospital and has suffered no complications.

The farmer, Dilip Kumar, met with an accident at a potato farm on February 19 in the morning when a potato harvester attached to a tractor ran over his foot leading to its complete amputation at the mid-foot level.

Kumar was rushed to the district hospital where he received first aid, and his foot was preserved in ice. Given the complexity of the injury, the patient was referred to KGMU, where his surgery began at the same day.

“The intricate procedure lasted seven hours and involved meticulous microvascular repair, bone fixation, and soft tissue reconstruction to restore circulation and function. The surgery was successfully completed without intraoperative complications. Postoperatively, the patient is stable and recovering well,” said a statement from the KGMU spokesperson, Dr KK Singh.

The team of plastic surgeons who performed the surgery included professors Dr Ravi Kumar, and Dr Gowtham Reddy, senior residents Dr Mehvash Khan, Dr Kartikeya Shukla, Dr Gourav Jain, Dr Pratibha Rana, Dr Abhinav Nakra, and Dr Rahul Radhakrishnan, and the anesthesia team led by Dr Tanvi (consultant), also included Dr Anee (senior resident), and Dr Shikha, and Dr Kanchan (junior residents).