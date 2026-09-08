KGMU to establish 500-bed apex centre for women, newborn care

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to establish a 500-bed apex centre for women and newborn care behind Queen Mary’s Hospital, aiming to bring specialised treatment for high-risk cases under one roof. (Pic for representation only)

The multi-storey project, described by KGMU spokesperson, Prof KK Singh as the “brainchild and dream project” of vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand, has been approved by the state government. The consultant has been appointed, the building drawing finalised and funds are expected to be allocated in the coming budget. The final project estimate is being prepared.

Prof Singh said the proposed building will have a basement and seven floors, along with two floors of underground parking. The ground floor will house reproductive medicine, the first floor fetal medicine and diagnostics, and the second minimally invasive surgery facilities. The third floor will have a NICU, the fourth a general ICU, the fifth a maternal ICU for high-risk pregnancies and the sixth modular operation theatres with advanced surgical technology.

He further said the new centre is expected to address a major gap in neonatal care. At present, critically ill newborns are sometimes shifted to the PICU at the trauma centre due to space constraints, requiring mothers and babies to be treated at separate locations. The proposed facility will allow both to receive care at the same centre.

Besides high-risk pregnancy and neonatal care, the centre will provide services for breast and cervical cancer, menstrual disorders, anaemia and obesity, along with comprehensive diagnostic facilities. OPD and emergency services will continue at the existing Queen Mary’s building, while the new centre will focus on high-risk cases, he added.

Prof Singh said the facility would be the first of its kind in North India, while the project is being positioned as a first such venture in Uttar Pradesh.

The land has largely been cleared, though a few shops have allegedly been constructed illegally on a small portion of KGMU land. A hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 8, with KGMU having already won the first round of litigation.

Prof Soniya Nityanand said the centre would create an integrated facility for mothers and newborns, reducing the need to shift patients between departments and strengthening specialised women and child healthcare at KGMU.

Queen Mary’s currently has 340 beds, which frequently remain occupied because of the high inflow of critical patients from across Uttar Pradesh. Its emergency receives more than 500 patients daily, while the OPD footfall is around 1,000 patients a day.