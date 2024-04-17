Kukrail river revival: 22 ponds in Asti block to be rejuvenated

Lucknow The state government has decided to develop all the 22 ponds in Asti block, from where the Kukrail river originates. The state government is seriously planning to return the flow of the once-neglected Kukrail river in Asti village. (Pic for representation)

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has entrusted the chief development officer with the pivotal task of overseeing the restoration and beautification of the 22 ponds scattered across the village. These ponds are intricately connected to the river’s ecosystem and also serve as vital reservoirs of water and havens for biodiversity.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“In the picturesque village of Asti, nestled amid serene landscape, lies the origin of the Kukrail river, a lifeline that has sustained generations of residents,” said the divisional commissioner . During her visit to Asti on Tuesday, Roshan Jacob said that a concerted effort was made to gather inputs from local inhabitants about the river’s history and importance to the community.

The state government has already taken a decisive action to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area and to rejuvenate river Kukrail. In pursuance of these efforts, the chief development officer is tasked with overseeing the restoration and beautification of the 22 ponds scattered across the village. These ponds would act as feeder to the Kukrail river in the days to come.

The divisional commissioner also stressed on recognizing the need for delineating the boundaries of Kukrail river. The minor irrigation department was directed to start thorough cleaning and dredging operations for the rejuvination of Kukrail river. By revitalizing the riverbed and ensuring unimpeded flow, the river will get a new lease of life and ecosystem would be protected, minimising the risk of flooding during monsoon .

The state government is seriously planning to return the flow of the once-neglected Kukrail river in Asti village. If the outcome is favourable, it would emerge as a shining example of environmental success, where the delicate balance between human development and ecological preservation would be on display.