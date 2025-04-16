LDA reshuffles zonal in-charges amid surge in illegal construction complaints

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has once again revised its enforcement team, changing zonal in-charges for the second time in just two months. The move follows a string of complaints from residents and public representatives about unchecked illegal constructions in various parts of the city. Zonal in-charges are crucial in monitoring developments and taking timely action against violations. (Sourced)

According to the order issued on Tuesday (April 15), LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar has reassigned enforcement zone responsibilities to Vandana Pandey, Vipin Kumar Shivhare, Prabhakar Singh, Ravi Nandan Singh, Atul Krishna Singh, and Madhvesh Kumar. Devansh Trivedi and Shashi Bhushan Pathak, who were appointed as zonal in-charges in the previous reshuffle, have been relieved of their enforcement duties.

A senior LDA official confirmed that the decision was prompted by feedback on lapses in monitoring unauthorised construction. “The authority reviewed the situation and decided to change zones and remove certain officers who neglected to control illegal activities,” the official said.

The April 15 reshuffle follows a similar exercise carried out on February 28. In that round, enforcement roles had been assigned to Devansh Trivedi, Shashi Bhushan Pathak, Ravi Nandan Singh, Atul Krishna Singh, Madhvesh Kumar, Prabhakar Singh, and Vipin Kumar Shivhare, while Vandana Pandey was excluded. She has now been brought back into the enforcement section.

