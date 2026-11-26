KANPUR A leopard that attacked villagers in Karn Kheda, Maharajpur on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, remained elusive on Wednesday despite an intensive search by the forest department and Kanpur zoo experts. Fresh pugmarks found around 200 metres from the attack site provided the teams with their first significant lead. Fear has gripped nearly 30,000 residents across 12 villages. Farmers have stopped visiting fields, while villagers are keeping night vigil to protect their homes and cattle. (Pic for representation) more

The search began early Wednesday under DFO Akanksha Jain, with 10 to 12 forest personnel and zoo specialists. Equipped with a tranquiliser gun, the teams searched fields and dense bamboo groves. A cage was also kept ready to capture the animal.

Deputy ranger Vijay Kumar said overnight dew had made the pugmarks clearer, helping teams track the leopard’s movement. The search was being conducted within a 400-metre radius of the spot. A mutilated nilgai calf was also found around 500 metres from the attack site, though officials had not confirmed whether the leopard had killed it.

The attack occurred around 11 am on Tuesday when the leopard pounced on Ramkumar Nishad in a mustard field before moving towards the village and attacking others who gathered to chase it away.

Fear has gripped nearly 30,000 residents across 12 villages. Farmers have stopped visiting fields, while villagers are keeping night vigil to protect their homes and cattle.

Assembly Speaker and Maharajpur MLA Satish Mahana visited the injured and directed officials to ensure free treatment. He also asked the forest department to deploy additional teams and investigate reports of an earlier leopard sighting near Domnipur.

Officials have appealed to residents to avoid fields and stay away from the search operation.