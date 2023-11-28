close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University bags UGC’s Category-I ranking

Lucknow University bags UGC’s Category-I ranking

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 28, 2023 06:34 PM IST

The University of Lucknow (LU) has been ranked as a Category-I university by the UGC. This status grants LU greater academic and administrative autonomy. LU can now design its own curriculum, start new courses, appoint foreign faculty, and engage in academic collaborations without UGC approval.

The University of Lucknow (LU) secured a Category-I ranking from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, marking another milestone for the institution that celebrated its 103rd foundation day last week. LU, having secured an A++ grade by NAAC last year, holds a position in the NIRF top 101-150.

LU vice-chancellor, Prof AK Rai, is being greeted by colleagues following the university’s attainment of a Category-I ranking from the UGC on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
LU vice-chancellor, Prof AK Rai, is being greeted by colleagues following the university’s attainment of a Category-I ranking from the UGC on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The UGC categorises universities based on their national and international performance in accreditation and QS rankings. According to LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav, attaining Category-I status in India brings various advantages.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai emphasised the significance, stating, “This is a commendable achievement for the university. Category-I institutions enjoy greater academic and administrative autonomy, enabling them to design their curriculum, make administrative decisions, initiate innovative programs, appoint foreign faculty, and incentivize current faculty.” Prof Geetanjali Mishra, dean, academics, highlighted LU’s ongoing commitment to innovative programs aligned with UGC regulations.

Advantages include the ability for universities to start new courses, programs, departments, schools, or centers within their existing academic framework without UGC approval. They can also commence diploma and certificate courses in new and innovative areas relevant to local, national, or international needs. Additionally, universities may open constituent units or off-campus centers, start skill courses, and establish research parks and incubation centers, all without UGC approval.

Category-I Universities gain the freedom to hire foreign faculty on a “tenure/contract” basis, admit foreign students on merit, and build an incentive structure to attract talented faculty. Universities may also engage in academic collaborations with foreign institutions without UGC approval, as per the UGC (Promotion and Maintenance of Standards of Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out