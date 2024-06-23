Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 23, 2024, is 37.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 41.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.24 °C and 42.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 41.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 170.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|40.63 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|42.85 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|41.03 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|31.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|32.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|33.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|29.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.07 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.06 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
