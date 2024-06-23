Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 40.63 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 42.85 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 41.03 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 31.54 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 32.62 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 33.21 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 29.52 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.43 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 23, 2024, is 37.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.99 °C and 41.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.24 °C and 42.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 29.99 °C and 41.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

