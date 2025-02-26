Mahakumbh has set record, created ‘Panch Teertha’: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the unprecedented scale of the Mahakumbh, asserting that the grand religious event had not only set new records in footfall but also created a ‘Panch Teertha’—Prayagraj, Kashi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Mathura-Vrindavan. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in Lucknow,on Tuesday (PTI)

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the debate on the governor’s address, he said 64 crore devotees had already participated in the Mahakumbh till date, making it the largest congregation of faith globally.

He said many devotees coming to the Mahakumbh also made it a point to visit Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan and Gorakhpur.

He compared it to other major religious gatherings, stating that while Mecca saw 1.4 crore visitors in 2024 and Vatican City 80 lakh, Ayodhya alone recorded a staggering 16 crore pilgrims—12 times that of the Vatican.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party (SP) for its past stance, Yogi said the opposition initially mocked the idea of such massive gatherings but later acknowledged and even participated.

“First, they ridiculed the idea, questioning how 40 crore people would come and whether arrangements could be made. Now, they themselves are taking holy dips, and the Leader of the Opposition is calling himself a ‘Sanatani’ before being a Samajwadi,” he said.

The CM criticised the SP for spreading lies about the Mahakumbh. “When the entire world is proud of the Mahakumbh, the opposition is busy mocking it and spreading lies,” he said adding “Every great endeavour goes through three stages—mockery, opposition and acceptance.”

The Opposition, he said, demonstrated a similar attitude when the BJP talked of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. “When the Ram temple was constructed despite all their hurdles and mockery, the Opposition started saying that Lord Ram belongs to all,” he said.

Taking a dig at opposition parties for disrespecting Constitutional traditions, the CM condemned their disruption of the governor’s address. He accused them of undermining democratic decorum and attacking the Constitutional values enshrined by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Reaffirming his government’s vision, Yogi stated, “We do not promote religious orthodoxy but scientific thinking. Our focus is on modern education, not on producing clerics but scientists.”

During his speech, he also slammed the SP over law and order, saying, “Today, when criminals are being dealt with, the SP is feeling uneasy. Everyone knows who is troubled by the rule of law.” He announced that 30,000 new recruitments will soon be made in the police force.

Highlighting employment efforts, the CM said over 60 lakh youth had been provided jobs. “Since 2017, 1.56 lakh posts have been filled in the police department, with 60,200 recruitments currently underway. Under Mission Shakti, 20% reservation has been provided for women in police recruitment,” the CM said.

He also announced plans to introduce water transport services in the Sarayu river from Ballia to Ayodhya. The CM noted that a waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia was already operational. He also emphasised the expansion of road, air, and rail connectivity in the state.

Yogi said, “We came back with a majority in 2022, and we will return again in 2027.” He accused the SP of running government boards and commissions like private companies during their tenure. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to seizing and confiscating properties of those who exploit youth and ensuring strict punishment, including life imprisonment.

Yogi also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was now ensuring uninterrupted power supply across all regions, marking a significant achievement in governance.

“Before 2017, the peak power demand was only 16000 MW while now it was 33000 MW in summer last year and we met the entire demand without any additional load shedding,” he said. Later the Upper House passed the governor’s address with a voice vote.