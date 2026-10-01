Mess resumes at Lucknow University’s Kailash Hostel, VC asks inmates to check cooking

A day after an order was issued to stop Kailash Girls’ Hostel mess operations following protests over lack of hygiene, Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof JP Saini on Thursday withdrew the order after a surprise inspection of hostels. Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof JP Saini (third from right) interacting with Kailash Hostel inmates on October 1. (Sourced)

He first visited Kailash Hostel and interacted with girl inmates. On their request, he revoked the order issued by chief provost Prof Ashish Awasthi on Wednesday to stop mess operations with immediate effect due to unavoidable circumstances.

The VC directed that girl students will prepare an inclusive schedule themselves ensuring representation of all inmates for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will directly monitor cooking and material used in preparing food in their mess to ensure quality and hygiene.

Later, the VC along with registrar Bhavna Mishra, dean student welfare (DSW) Prof Amita Kanaujia, chief provost Prof Ashish Awasthi, superintendent of works Prof Vineet Verma and provosts of all hostels visited Homi Jehangir Bhabha Hostel at the second campus. He sat in a queue with students in the dining hall there, had lunch, appreciated the taste, and inquired about studies and room facilities.

During a surprise inspection of the gym on the university’s second campus, all exercise machines were found in working condition. For safety and convenience, the VC directed laying high-quality rubber/cushion mats on the floor and constructing a new shed beside the gym for installing an additional table tennis table.

Spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava said the university administration is fully committed to the all-round development, safety, health and dignified residential environment of students and all development works will be implemented in a time-bound manner by the construction department, proctorial board, DSW office and provosts.