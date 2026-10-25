Nearly 70% candidates take UPSSSC PET 2026 in state on Day 1

A total of 69.63% candidates appeared on the first day of the three-day Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 held in two shifts in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, said UPSSSC chairman SN Sabat here. Candidates coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow on October 25. (HT photo)

Across the state, out of 11,80,434 total candidates, 8,21,986 appeared (69.63%) while 3,58,448 skipped it. In state capital, 38,304 candidates were registered, of which 29,081 (75.95%) appeared for the test an official said.

“An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections against a candidate Pawan Kumar Sharma who was caught taking the exam in place of one Rajnesh Sharma in the second shift in Ghaziabad. Also, through artificial intelligence, 14 candidates in the first shift and 7 in the second have been marked as suspicious. A thorough investigation is being conducted and legal action will be taken against them upon confirmation,” Sabat said.

To ensure the smooth conduct and effective supervision of the examination, 2,744 sector and static magistrates, along with approximately 93,738 officials and personnel, were deployed. The examination process was continuously monitored by senior officials from a control room established at the Commission’s office, using a total of 31,602 CCTV cameras installed at the examination centres.

A dedicated, independent helpline was also set up for each district where the examination was held. The UPSSSC made comprehensive arrangements at every stage of the examination process, with a particular emphasis on using state-of-the-art technology.

Command and live CCTV control rooms were established at district headquarters to facilitate the monitoring and real-time supervision of the entire examination process. Through these control rooms, the district administration maintained continuous oversight of the arrangements at the exam centres.

To verify the identity of candidates, advanced technologies—including AI-based facial recognition and Aadhaar-based candidate authentication—were deployed at the exam centres.