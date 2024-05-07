No ban on sale deeds in completed projects of Ansal API: U.P. RERA

LUCKNOW: The U.P. RERA on Tuesday clarified that there is no restriction on executing sale deeds in favour of allottees in various projects of the Sushant Golf High-Tech Township by Ansal API, for which completion certificates have been issued. For representation (Sourced)

The promoter has obtained completion certificates for three projects: Santushti Enclave-I (Block-A, B-1, and B-2), Paradise Crystal (Block A, B, E, and F), and Celebrity Garden (Block/Tower No. 08, 09, 11, and 110 flats of Blocks/Tower F, G, and H) before the establishment of the RERA in 2016.

The promoter can execute registered sale deeds in the names of the allottees of these projects for which completion certificates have been issued.

The RERA issued this clarification in response to an application from the promoter and the allottees of certain projects. It emphasised that if a project has been completed, allottees should be able to obtain possession of their homes through duly registered sale deeds. However, the promoter must ensure that there are no disputes regarding possession or title of the project land or units before executing the sale deeds, said RERA.

It may be noted that the RERA issued this clarification in reference to its order dated June 26, 2023, which pertains to the ban on sale deeds of incomplete projects within the Sushant Golf City High-Tech Township of Ansal API in the state capital.

Additionally, the RERA has instructed the promoter to utilise the funds collected from such registries solely for making payments to allottees against the recovery challans issued by the authority.