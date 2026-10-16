Online application date extended for 12,405 assistant teachers’ recruitment in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission, Prayagraj, has extended the last date for the ongoing online application process for the recruitment of 12,405 assistant teacher posts in primary and municipal schools affiliated with Non-Government Aided Secondary Schools and in the Parishadiya Urban Schools of the Basic Education Department.

Commission chairman Prashant Kumar stated that candidates will now be able to submit online applications and fees until October 28, while the last date for making amendments to online applications has been set as October 31.

Advertisement No. 05/2026 was published for direct recruitment to 897 Assistant Teacher (Affiliated Primary) (Non-Government Aided Secondary Schools) posts and 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts under the Basic Education Department. The previous deadline for online application and fee submission was October 15, and the deadline for application amendments was October 19. These dates have been revised and extended in the interest of students.

According to the revised schedule, the important dates are as follows: Revised deadline for online application and fee submission: October 28 while revised deadline for online application amendments: October 31.

Commission’s deputy secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that despite the extension of the application and amendment deadlines, there has been no change in the written examination dates. The written examination for this recruitment will be conducted on December 3 and 4 as per the previous schedule.

Candidates can visit the Commission’s official website for detailed guidelines and online application.