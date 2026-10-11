Only four of 20 regular posts filled, Bhatkhande varsity steps up hiring
Vice-chancellor Prof Mandavi Singh, who was given a three-year extension in September, said the university had already issued recruitment advertisements and received applications, with scrutiny for regular faculty positions nearing completion.
The process of filling long-vacant posts at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has gathered pace, with vice-chancellor Prof Mandavi Singh making recruitment a top priority during her second tenure. The vacancies date back to 2022, when the institution was granted state university status.
Singh, who was given a three-year extension in September, said the university had already issued recruitment advertisements and received applications, with scrutiny for regular faculty positions nearing completion.
Of the 20 sanctioned regular teaching posts, only four are currently filled: one professor, two associate professors and one assistant professor. The sanctioned strength comprises four professor posts and eight each for associate professors and assistant professors.
The university also has 35 sanctioned posts for accompanists and 52 for guest lecturers, of which seven and 36, respectively, are currently filled. The 30 guest lecturers sanctioned in 2024 helped maintain continuity in academic activities, while the remaining 22 posts were sanctioned later, officials said.
An advertisement for hiring regular faculty members was issued in January, while another was issued in August for hiring accompanists and guest lecturers.
Singh said no applications were received for the professor post in Kathak or the associate professor posts in Kathak, folk dance, violin, sarod and sitar. The assistant professor post in violin also received no applications.
“Several posts in these foundational classical art disciplines remain vacant. The university administration has decided to issue a fresh notification to invite applications. The lack of applications was also because many of these posts fell under reserved categories,” the vice-chancellor said.
Recruitment for guest lecturers and accompanists also yielded mixed results. The selection process for the guest lecturer post in Hindi was completed, but the university could not find a suitable candidate for the post in computer science. Of the seven advertised posts for tabla accompanists, five candidates were selected. However, no applications were received for the sarangi and vocal accompanist posts.
Singh said the recruitment process for regular faculty posts was nearing completion. Explaining the delay in appointments, she said several vacant posts belonged to the institution’s former college setup and required formal permission for conversion according to the university’s needs, which delayed the process.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORGodhooli Sharma
Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. If not in office, she can be found wandering in quest of news stories - driving from one end of the city to another until dusk just to file the stories in time. She has over four years of experience in the field of journalism and was previously with The Times of India. A fast learner, hard worker and multitasker who rises up with the zeal to get on a whole new expedition of learning. She goes by believing that coming into this profession was by her choice and not by chance - generally considered the other way around for journalists. Outside of journalism, she is engaged in creative pursuits, including photography, painting, bird-watching and travel. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories that can bring cheer to society. Her reporting frequently features stories on scientific innovations, academic issues across Lucknow University and local schools, student achievements under adverse circumstances, and local cultural affairs like the city's theatre scene. Born and raised in Indore, she completed his intermediate and later her higher education from Isabella Thoburn College and Lucknow University respectively.Read More