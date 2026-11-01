Pilibhit voter list anomalies: UP chief electoral officer directs all DEOs to deactivate login IDs of computer assistants in 75 districts
The ECI earlier ordered a probe after a complaint by the Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding anomalies in the Pilibhit assembly constituency voter list
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday ordered the deactivation of login credentials on the ECINET portal of computer assistants across assembly constituencies in all 75 districts after taking note of the alleged misuse of the login details and unauthorised modification on the portal in Pilibhit where voter list anomalies came to light in the Sadar assembly constituency.
“The login IDs of voter registration centre (VRC) operators working in all assembly constituencies within the district will be deactivated, preventing them from performing any activity on the ECINET portal using their login IDs,” the CEO said in a directive to district election officers.
Each assembly constituency was assigned two computer assistants, making it 806 for 403 assembly constituencies across all the districts.
Following the action, the CEO’s office has tasked the modification of voters’ details with booth level officers in coordination with electoral registration officer. The computer assistants will continue to perform clerical work.
This comes a day after Rinwa sought clarifications from current district magistrate Alok Kumar and his predecessor Gyanendra Singh regarding a complaint that one voter’s EPIC number was displayed with another voter’s details in the voters’ list for the Pilibhit Sadar assembly constituency.
Rinwa has also ordered the termination of services of the agency associated with outsourcing the computer assistant in the constituency has been terminated on October 23.
The Election Commission of India had ordered a probe on October 21 after a complaint by the Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding anomalies in the Pilibhit Sadar voters’ list.
Rinwa said an investigation into the EPIC numbers revealed that a total of 13,779 erroneous forms were entered between May 31 and August 29, of which 10,470 erroneous forms were accepted.
On October 21, the Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh Congress had alleged that voters’ names were being altered in the state’s electoral rolls to deprive people of their voting rights, citing alleged irregularities involving 13,150 entries in Pilibhit Sadar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More