Protest against inflation: Party workers ‘lathi-charged’, claims Cong
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) leaders and workers held a protest here over price rise on Thursday. Afterwards, they said that the police lathi-charged party workers and detained some of them.
In a statement issued in the evening, the UPCC claimed that the Congress protesters were lathi-charged and detained while they were protesting as part of the party’s nationwide “inflation-free India campaign”.
Police used force on party workers as they marched towards the Raj Bhawan as part of the campaign and detained several of them, the party release issued here said.
Former MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several party leaders started a march from the state party headquarters but were stopped on the way. The authorities had put up barricades, leading to an argument with policemen deployed there, the release said.
With the workers insisting on going beyond the barricading, police resorted to a lathi-charge, in which many workers suffered injuries, the party claimed.
The Congress said several party men were detained and taken to the Eco Garden, where senior Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to press for the demand of reducing inflation.
Aradhana Mishra alleged that despite the availability of cheap crude oil in the international market, the BJP government was selling petrol and LPG at a premium. People were worried about unemployment and no increase in income but the BJP government was filling its treasury all over the country, she said.
-
Congress leader’s murder: Second accused arrested, family cremates body in Ludhiana
Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused wanted in the murder case of Congress' ward number 12 president Mangat Ram. Joint commissioner of police (Rural) Ravcharan Brar visited the family members of the victim, who were reluctant to cremate the body till the arrest of all the accused, and pacified them. The family agreed to the postmortem examination and cremated the body on Thursday. Ranjit Bajaj is Ranjit Bajaj.
-
Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of a resident of Pathankot, Banarasi Das,” a police spokesperson said. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama.
-
Drug overdose claims another life in Ludhiana
A cattle trader died of suspected drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara and Balbir's body was found in front of a dera run by a transgender, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh, 34, of Shatabgarh village. It is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the past three days. In the evening, they found Balbir Singh lying unconscious in front of the dera of Renu Mahant.
-
Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Akansh Sen, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
-
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics