Rajnath Singh to preside over 11th convocation of Lko’s BBAU

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) vice-chancellor prof Mittal announced that Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the University on August 29. A total of 8,551 graduating students spanning the academic years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, alongside 19 backlog candidates, will receive their degrees. The BBAU campus in Lucknow (Sourced)

This was revealed during a press conference held at the university on Wednesday.

Female scholars have outperformed their male counterparts, securing 342 out of the total 508 gold medals to be conferred across four graduating years.

Under the open category, female students claimed 153 gold medals compared to 77 by male students. Similarly, in the SC/ST categories, female graduates earned 189 medals, while male candidates received 89.

A total of 22 top achievers—including 17 university toppers across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, 1 D.Sc. candidate, and 4 RD Sonkar Award recipients—will be awarded on the main stage during the opening phase of the ceremony.

It is the first time the university will award a D Sc degree to Prof. Devesh Kumar of the Physics Department. The RD Sonkar Award, given to the best SC student in the Ambedkar Institute of Social Sciences, will be conferred upon Gyanendra Pratap Singh (MA Sociology), Shivangi (MA History), Soni Nirmal (MA History), and Prabha Chandra (MA History) for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively.

Controller of examinations Prof. Vikram Singh Yadav provided the batch-wise breakdown, which includes 2,139 graduates from 2023, 2,115 from 2024, 2,237 from 2025, and 2,041 from 2026. Gender-wise, the overall degree awardees comprise 4,832 male students and 3,719 female students.

The Phase 1 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium will be conducted for Ph.D. scholars, gold medalists, and select toppers. Phase 2 will begin at 2 pm across individual academic departments. Official stoles will be distributed on August 27 and 28 following online registration. Rehearsals are scheduled for August 27, concluding with a full-dress rehearsal on August 28.