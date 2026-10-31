Remain alert against those dividing society on caste lines, Yogi Adityanath tells BJP workers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday cautioned BJP workers against forces dividing society on caste lines and asked them remain fully active in view of the upcoming political challenges Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the BJP state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

“One has to remain alert against those dividing the society in the name of caste. Those who believe in fragmentation believe in dividing and they succeed because of division. So we have to keep in mind that if we don’t divide, we won’t be cut,” Adityanath said, addressing the state working committee meeting in Lucknow.

Terming the SIR of the voter list extremely important, the CM said a wide campaign is needed in the state.

“Analysis of the voter list before the SIR showed a large number of voters not included in the assembly voter list. Names that were in the panchayat voter list were not there in the assembly list. Many such names are availing government schemes but are not on the voter list. Apart from this, about 4.5 lakh youths in the 18-19 age group should be included,” he said.

He said workers should campaign to get names of eligible left-out voters added on the basis of information available on Kamal Sathi App. He directed MPs, MLAs, assembly in-charges and district in-charges to regularly review it, adding that eligible people’s names in the voter list is an important responsibility of the party organisation.

Calling social media the biggest weapon in the Opposition’s negative narrative, he advised alertness and said every mandal, Shakti Kendra and booth should have an active social media team.

“Out of 1.77 lakh booths in the state, 1.63 lakh are active. Positive stories of development in the village and area should be shared daily from all these booths. If 1.63 lakh booths share positive news together, its impact will be huge,” he said.

“The BJP is the world’s largest political party. Its distinct identity is its ideology, values and ideals. Respected L K Advani often said political priorities may change but the party’s values and ideology never change. For this ideology, the BJP worker works with full dedication without worrying about honour and insult,” he said.

Recalling the October 30, 1990 firing in Ayodhya, the chief minister said this date is important for BJP workers and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“At that time, the SP government fired bullets on Ram bhakts and karsevaks for political selfishness. Lanes of Ayodhya were bloodied and the water of the Saryu turned red. Then, workers had resolved that they would bear lathis and bullets but build the temple there. If morale had broken then, would a grand Ram Temple have been possible in Ayodhya? On January 22, 2024, crores of Sanatanis witnessed the historic Pran Pratishtha,” the chief minister said.

“The SP, which opposed Ram temple movement today, talks about Ayodhya’s development, while the Congress and the SP always created hurdles in Ayodhya development,” he said.

He said earlier Ayodhya lacked power, cleanliness and basic facilities but today it has four-lane connectivity, double railway track and international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki because of his contribution in taking Ramkatha to masses.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said before 2014, the country faced poverty, corruption, insecurity, disorder and identity crisis.

He recalled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that out of one rupee sent from Centre, only 15 paise reached the poor.

“That was the reality of corruption in Congress rule. But under PM Narendra Modi, the picture has changed. The country moved from the Fragile Five to the Top Five economies. The poor got housing, toilets, Ujjwala gas, Ayushman card, Jan Dhan accounts and free ration. Poor are not an electoral issue for BJP, but a resolve to give dignified life,” he said.

Adityanath asked workers to present a comparative picture of his government’s work and previous regimes.

He directed them to study booklets given in the meeting and take them to booth level. He asked district presidents, district in-charges and MLAs to plan to take booklets and comparative information to every booth.

State president Pankaj Chaudhary, in-charge Vinod Tawde, national general secretary Smriti Irani, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union ministers Jitin Prasada, SP Singh Baghel, Kirtivardhan Singh, BL Verma, Kamlesh Paswan, BJP national vice president Rekha Verma, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, co-incharges, ministers and working committee members were also present.