Repair all potholes in Lucknow before Nov 15: Minister

LUCKNOW Minister of urban development, Ashutosh Tandon, directed officials of LDA, LMC, PWD, Jal Nigam and district administration to repair all potholes on different roads of Lucknow before November 15, as per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He asked civic agencies to repair 32 roads before the arrival of the Prime Minister in the state capital on October 5. Officials were directed to repair the stretches from the airport to VIP Guest House, from VIP Guest House to VIP road, from Amausi airport to Shaeed Path turn, Kanpur road to Kamta Shaheed Path, Hussadia to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan crossing and Lohia Path to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The minister also said that proper illumination be ensured on every crossing of the city. He directed the LMC to organise a special sanitation drive on October 1, 2 and 3 as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak met the urban development minister to discuss poor civic amenities in his assembly constituency – Lucknow Central.

“I have requested urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon to ensure restoration of roads that are in bad shape,” said the minister. Pathak also urged the minister to ensure beautification of parks, community halls and other public places.