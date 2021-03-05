RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary asks BJP leaders to join farmers’ stir or lose polls
- Jayant called upon farmers to show their unity to the government, which he alleged was trying to “disgrace and defame” the movement against the farm laws.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday called upon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to join farmers’ protest against the three farm laws, warning they would otherwise be taught a lesson in the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary also continued his attack on the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a kisan panchayat in Jahangirabad town of Bulandshahar district.
He said BJP leaders should break the shackles of “slavery” and join the four months long farmers’ movement. He then appealed to the gathering to show the BJP leaders the “might” of vote in the forthcoming panchayat elections.
He said that the movement's effect was quite visible on BJP's posters, which earlier had photos of party leaders and now carry photos of Chaudhary Charan Singh and farmer leaders.
The RLD leader further said that youth were attending farmers’ gatherings in big numbers which indicated their mindset to oust the Modi government from power. He alleged that while ignoring the pain and plights of farmers, the Modi government was intent on benefiting a handful of corporates, and called upon farmers to show their unity to the government trying to “disgrace and defame” the movement.
In what appeared to be a rejoinder to PM Modi’s ‘andolanjeevi’ (compulsive protestors) jibe, he said farmers, who provided food to people could never suck blood of others like a 'Parjivi' (parasite).
Jayant also said that the three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament would destroy farmers and farming and accused the government of spreading “lies” that they would be advantageous to farmers.
He said, "Our battle was to protect farmers and farming while they (the government) were protecting interests of corporate", and added that the movement would continue till the government agreed to repeal the farm laws and legalise the minimum support price regime (MSP).
