RMLNLU Lucknow students launch protest over long-pending grievances

Over 300 students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) staged a peaceful demonstration outside the administrative block on Tuesday, alleging that the university has failed to respond to a formal list of long-pending grievances. RMLNLU students stage protest on Tuesday in Lucknow (HT)

The protest emerged four months after the May 29 meeting between students and the vice-chancellor, where students had received administrative assurances on various campus issues. However, students alleged that nearly five months have passed without resolution or substantive communication.

In response to this delay, the student collective ‘Voice of RMLNLU’ submitted a formal memorandum on October 12 to the vice-chancellor, the registrar and the joint registrar. The document outlined eight urgent concerns and requested a point-wise written response by 11:00 am on Tuesday. When no acknowledgement was provided, students were forced to proceed with the demonstration, which they said represents the concerns of approximately 600 students.

The memorandum highlighted the key issues including academic calendar, placement, infrastructure and facilities, safety and maintenance, and student welfare.

The students outlined the concerns regarding the reduction of the winter break from 30 days in the 2025–2026 session to 16 days in the current calendar, and a 15-day May window for summer internships that conflicts with practical training. The lack of a functional placement cell, an official “Day Zero” drive, or a dedicated placement officer were also highlighted by the protesting students.

The unextended library hours during mid-semester exams, delays in converting hostel common areas into reading rooms and overcrowding in the girls’ hostel were also highlighted along with reports of electric shocks from water coolers, inadequate drinking water and persistent hygiene and washroom maintenance issues.

The students also pointed out the perceived lack of reliable emergency medical access and a call to restructure the Student Welfare Committee into a more representative, transparent body.

“The four months of inaction, followed by a formal representation that received no reply, has weakened student confidence in the grievance-resolution process,” said Mayank Saraswat, a 5th-year BA LLB student.

Sadanand Pandey, another 5th-year student, added, “When students approach the highest authority in good faith, wait for months and still receive silence, the issue extends beyond original grievances to a fundamental question of institutional accountability.”

Though HT approached the university spokesperson for an official response about the issues, there was no response.