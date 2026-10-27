Saudia Airlines’ Boeing 777 makes maiden landing at Lucknow airport

In a major achievement that could give a fillip to Lucknow’s international aviation connectivity, Saudia Airlines operated its Boeing 777 aircraft to the city for the first time early on Tuesday. The wide-body aircraft carrying around 430 passengers landed at Lucknow airport at 3:42 am. On its return journey at 5:39 am, it had about 300 passengers onboard. The aircraft operated as flights SV-892 and SV-893. The deployment of the larger aircraft on the Lucknow route is important for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Saudi Arabia. (Sourced)

The aircraft operated as flights SV-892 and SV-893. The deployment of the larger aircraft on the Lucknow route is important for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Saudi Arabia. A higher-capacity aircraft can accommodate more passengers per flight, potentially helping airlines respond to demand on busy international routes.

The development has also renewed interest in Lucknow airport’s potential to handle larger aircraft and expand its international network. Better connectivity could strengthen Lucknow’s position as an aviation gateway for central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, reducing the need for passengers to travel to other cities to access certain international destinations.

The arrival also comes at a time when Lucknow is seeking stronger links with international business and tourism centres. An airport spokesperson said Lucknow could explore connectivity with other major European countries.

An airport official said the larger aircraft’s arrival highlights the potential for the city’s airport to play a bigger role in connecting residents with global destinations and supporting Lucknow’s economic ambitions.