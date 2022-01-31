Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shiv Sena Badhapur candidate’s nomination cancelled
Shiv Sena Badhapur candidate’s nomination cancelled

Shiv Sena candidate Danvati’s candidature from Badhapur constituency of Bijnor was cancelled on Saturday.
On Saturday, Danvati's candidacy from Badhapur in Bijnor was terminated by the Shiv Sena.
On Saturday, Danvati’s candidacy from Badhapur in Bijnor was terminated by the Shiv Sena. (SOURCED)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Shiv Sena candidate Danvati’s candidature from Badhapur constituency of Bijnor was cancelled on Saturday.

Danvati had filed her nomination from Badhapur constituency on Friday, which was the last date of filing nominations for the second phase of voting on February 14.

After scrutiny on Saturday, her nomination was cancelled.

Shiv Sena’s Bijnor district in charge Veer Singh accused the administration of cancelling her nomination under pressure. Singh said that Danvati belongs to Pal community which has 35,000 votes in the constituency. The community was annoyed with BJP for doing nothing for their welfare. They were supposed to vote in favour of Danvati, which would have meant a direct loss of votes to BJP candidate Sushant Singh.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nageena Shailendra Kumar, however, refuted the charges. He said Danvati’s nomination was cancelled on technical basis.

“She filed nomination as an independent candidate and was required to fill the detail of 10 proposers in her form. However, names and details of only six proposers were filled in the form that is why her nomination was cancelled,” the SDM said.

