NICL AO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 321 posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to apply here
NICL will recruit for Administrative Officer posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 321 posts in the organisation. The direct link is given here.
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited applications for Administrative Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 321 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on October 8 and will close on October 28, 2026.
The Phase I exam will be held on November 17 and Phase II will be held on December 22, 2026.
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Age Limit
The age limit to apply is between 21 to 30 years as on October 1, 2026. i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1996 and not later than 01.10.2005 (both dates inclusive) are only eligible to apply.
Selection Process
The written exam will be conducted in two phases- Preliminary Exam and Main Exam. Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows- English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.
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Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 250 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 Marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD and ₹250/- for SC/ST/PwBD. The fee should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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