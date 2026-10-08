61-year-old woman completes 5-hour plank, sets longest female abdominal plank record

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Wilde's achievement has particularly drawn attention because of her age, with viewers impressed by her ability to maintain the position for several hours.

In the clip, Wilde can be seen holding the plank position with remarkable determination as she nears the five-hour mark. The challenge requires considerable endurance, as maintaining a plank for an extended period places sustained demand on the abdominal and other core muscles.

The video was shared by the official Instagram page of the Huntsman World Senior Games. Its caption said, “At age 61, DonnaJean Wilde breaks the WORLD RECORD for the longest female abdominal plank with the time of 5 hours.”

A 61-year-old woman has stunned with an extraordinary five-hour plank at the Huntsman World Senior Games. DonnaJean Wilde attempted the feat as she aimed to set a new record for the longest female abdominal plank. She stayed in the position as the clock kept ticking, pushing through the challenge until she reached the five-hour mark.

Internet reacts to 5-hour plank The video drew a mix of reactions from Instagram users. While many praised Wilde’s achievement, some viewers also debated whether her form remained consistent throughout the attempt.

One user wrote, “Can feel the soreness through the screen.”

Another commented, “This was incredible!” while someone else said, “My jaw is on the floor.”

For some viewers, the feat also offered motivation to improve their own plank times.

“That’s how I feel when I do 30 seconds,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “I’m happy with my 1-minute time.”

“Because of this woman, I’m going to change my plank time from 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds. This was the motivation I needed,” another user said.

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Some commenters, however, questioned Wilde's form during the record attempt.

“Five hours is insane. But the hard part of a plank is keeping the back straight and using your core to do so. She’s just resting her weight on her elbows,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Amazing, great job, but not a proper plank. She touched at the end before the five-hour mark.”

Others simply struggled to imagine enduring the challenge themselves. “My back hurts for her,” one person commented.