Thai delegation explores trade opportunities in UP

LUCKNOW A delegation from the Thailand Embassy on Monday met senior members of the PHD Chamber of Commerce to explore trade opportunities between Uttar Pradesh and Thailand.

Saithong Soiphet, minister counsellor (commercial), Narathip Raksakit, counsellor (commercial) and Bobby J Gupta, trade officer from the office of commercial affairs from the Royal Embassy of Thailand, met senior members of the PHD Chamber, UP chapter.

They spoke about trade opportunities with UP in various sectors, including tourism and hospitality, horticulture and food processing, IT, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Thai Embassy officials also pointed out that the private sector in Thailand was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh. They also invited companies from UP to invest in Thailand.

Thai officials showed keen interest in the food processing sector of Uttar Pradesh and also welcomed suggestions from the PHD chamber for investment in this sector.

“A delegation from the Thai Embassy met senior members of the PHD chamber today to explore business opportunities in UP. The meeting was fruitful. They expressed willingness to invest in various sectors in UP,” said Mukesh Singh, senior member, PHD chamber, UP chapter.

Mukesh Singh apprised the Thai delegates about various investor-friendly policies of the UP government, including the single-window clearance policy of the state government.