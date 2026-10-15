Train diversions end as Charbagh concourse work wraps up

Trains diverted from Charbagh or operated from alternative terminals during air concourse construction are returning to their regular routes after the work requiring traffic blocks was completed on Tuesday, ending days of disruption for passengers travelling to and from Lucknow. The concourse construction work for which the block was imposed was completed on Tuesday. (For representation)

The restoration brings relief to commuters who had to board or alight at Alamnagar, Utraitia and Manak Nagar instead of Charbagh. Passengers using Alamnagar faced an additional journey of approximately 11 km to reach Charbagh, spending more time and money on connecting transport.

“The concourse construction work for which the block was imposed was completed on Tuesday. No route or platform blocks are now being imposed at Charbagh for this work,” said Samarth Gupta, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway’s Lucknow division.

According to Northern Railway’s official letter for the September 16-October 12 block, 38 train services were diverted to bypass Charbagh, while 14 had their originating or terminating stations changed. Of these, 12 were short-terminated or short-originated and two were shifted to the adjoining Lucknow Junction under North Eastern Railway. Platform changes were also prescribed for 85 trains.

The restored passenger services include the Lucknow–Shahjahanpur trains, 54337/54338, and Lucknow–Balamau trains, 54331/54332, which had been operating only to and from Alamnagar. Their return to Charbagh restores a direct connection for daily passengers who had been dependent on additional road transport.

Other temporary terminal changes covered the Jhansi-Lucknow MEMU pair, which operated to and from Kanpur Central, and the Yesvantpur-Lucknow Express and Banaras- Lucknow Intercity pairs, which used Utraitia. The Kanpur- Lucknow MEMU, 64212, terminated at Manak Nagar, while service 64255 departed from there. The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Lucknow AC Express pair, 22121/22122, used Lucknow Junction.

Through trains were diverted along the Utraitia-Transport Nagar-Alamnagar and Malhaur–Aishbagh–Manak Nagar routes, skipping their regular Charbagh halt. Temporary stops at alternative stations allowed passengers to access these services during construction.

Restrictions linked to the work began on June 24. The construction phase was initially expected to end by September 13, but rain and other difficulties delayed completion. The subsequent sanction authorised a 27-day block until October 12, with platforms 2 and 3 fully blocked and platforms 1 partially blocked.