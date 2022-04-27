Two more students test Covid positive in Lucknow
Two Class 9 girls – one from St Joseph’s Cathedral Senior Secondary School and another from Delhi Public School, Indira Nagar branch – tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday. Last week, two students of La Martiniere Girls College had tested positive.
“A Class 9 girl of our school has tested positive. She was coming to school daily. The health department team visited our school and collected addresses of other students for contact-tracing. The school remained closed on Wednesday and shall remain closed on Thursday,” said Fr Anil Parker, principal, St Joseph’s Cathedral Senior Secondary School. The CBSE Board exams will continue as scheduled, he said.
Fr Parker said, “We need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the government. We will get the entire school sanitised thoroughly on Thursday before reopening it. The health and safety of our students is our priority.”
The management of DPS said they got the report of a Class 9 girl of their school, who tested positive for Covid-19. “As soon as we learnt about a student testing positive, the health department team was called. The team from the health department collected samples of all Class 9 students and teachers. The school will remain open for all classes except for Class 9 students, according to a press release. Here too, the CBSE Board exams shall remain unaffected.
District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, “The schools are being sanitised and both institutions have been closed for the next two days so that they can be completely sterilised. Besides, contact-tracing and testing will also be done as per the prescribed protocol.”
The DM appealed to the general public to follow social distancing, use masks in public places, schools, markets, etc. “If anyone seems to show Covid-19-like symptoms, get yourself tested immediately,” he said.
Apart from the above, for more information/problems related to Covid-19, one can contact the ICCC (Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre) helpline number 0522-4523000, he said.
Following the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government made it mandatory for students, teachers and staff of all schools of NCR region -- Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat and Bulandshahr -- and Lucknow to wear masks and take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection, on Saturday.
Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla had issued the guidelines for schools after the surge in Covid-19 cases.
