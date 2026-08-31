UGC-NET results: 102 Lucknow University students clear exam

As many as 102 students of Lucknow University have cleared University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET JRF) June cycle, according to information received so far from various faculties and departments, said university spokesperson Prof. Mukul Srivastava. This achievement is the result of our strong academic environment, research culture, says the LU vice chancellor. (For Representation)

According to the university administration, 16 students qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and 86 for assistant professor eligibility. Hindi and Modern Indian Languages topped with 4 JRF and 15 NET, followed by education department with 2 JRF and 14 NET, economics with 4 JRF and 9 NET, social work with 1 JRF and 9 NET and Medieval and Modern History with 9 NET.

Library and information science reported 1 JRF and 4 NET, statistics (5 NET), philosophy (1 JRF and 3 NET), AIH and Archaeology (1 JRF and 3 NET), journalism and mass communication (4 NET), law faculty (1 JRF and 2 NET), computer science (2 NET), yoga and alternative medicine (2 NET), Persian (2 NET), Urdu (1 JRF), geology (1 NET), public administration (1 NET), and western history (1 NET).

Vice chancellor Prof JP Saini said, “This achievement is the result of our strong academic environment, research culture and continuous guidance of teachers. The university is committed to providing world-class facilities and innovation opportunities to its researchers.”