UP couple's bodies found tied to trees at separate spots: Police

Police launched an extensive search of the surrounding area on Monday, including the use of a drone, but could not locate the couple. The search resumed on Tuesday morning, when the woman’s body was found tied to a tree with her dupatta. Police said she was found in a semi-nude condition. The body of her husband was subsequently found around 1.5 km away. He too had been tied to a tree with the clutch wire of a motorcycle.

The couple, residents of Jalalpur Kazi village under Bijnor Kotwali police station, had gone to a canal-side area on Monday to collect wood, additional superintendent of police Krishna Gopal Singh said. When they did not return, family members went looking for them. Blood stains were subsequently found at the canal area, prompting the family to alert the police, the ASP said.

A 36-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband were found dead at two separate locations, around 1.5 km apart in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday, with both bodies tied to trees in unusual circumstances.

Police said the man was wearing his wife’s salwar when his body was recovered.

The unusual circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the distance between the two locations, the manner in which the bodies were restrained and the man’s clothing, are being examined as part of the investigation. Police are also trying to establish where and when the couple were killed and whether the two deaths were connected to a single incident.

Also Read I Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 109 on board diverted to Lucknow after smoke warning in cargo area: Sources

Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and trace those allegedly involved in the deaths, Singh said. Police said the autopsy findings, along with evidence collected from the two locations, further investigation is underway.