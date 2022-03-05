Understaffed substations: Get set for summer power cuts as manpower crunch hits LESA
The substations of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) are facing an acute shortage of technical staff. According to insiders, 90% of substations are understaffed, most being operated and maintained by contractual staff.
Despite the claim of 24-hour electricity supply, Lucknowites face a number of power outages during summer. It’s because of local faults, poor upkeep of the power infrastructure. Due to a shortage of staff at the substation level, most substations are poorly maintained.
If officials are to be believed, the recruitment of fourth grade workers, linemen, helpers and mechanics, etc, has not been done in LESA for the last 30 years.
There are around 120 substations of LESA. More than half of them are being operated with the help of contractual or outsourced workers. Sources said that due to a shortage of staff at power substations, it is difficult to ensure uninterrupted power supply this summer. They feared that people will have to face unscheduled power cuts more than in the past.
Not only this, LESA is hard up on ladders, trolleys, and other safety equipment. A highly placed official of LESA admitted the shortage of staff and latest equipment.
He said, “We are trying to overcome the problem of staff shortage in major substations of Hussainganj, Clyde Road, Jawahar Bhawan, Indiranagar, Aminabad, Residency, Hanuman Setu, Daliganj, Ikka Stand, Ahibaranpur, Jankipuram, Vikasnagar, Faizullaganj, Vikasnagar, Sahara State, GTI, Indiranagar Sector 14 and Sector 25, Munshi Pulia, Chinhat, Gomtinagar Virajkhand, Vishwaskhand sub-centres. Similarly, there are few skilled workers at Chowk, Chaupatia, Gaughat, Balaghat, Rajajipuram, Aishbagh, UPIL, Bansmandi sub-centre, Alambagh, Chander Nagar, Alambagh canal bridge, Ashiana, Utretia, Ambedkar University, Nadarganj, Gaharu, Dubagga, Fatehganj, where the maximum number of power outages during summer is reported.”
Vipin Jain, chief engineer, Sis-Gomti, said, “The problem of shortage of employees will be addressed soon. According to the new guidelines, we will have to attend the complaints at the earliest. Wherever there is a shortage of employees it will be overcome by contractual employees. ”
