UP B.Ed counselling likely from September 17

The Lucknow University (LU) is likely to conduct the counselling for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed entrance examination from September 17, as per a notification issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

Lucknow University organised the state level B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates. The results were declared on August 27.

The counselling will be held entirely online. The candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalised, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

He said “The counselling schedule was delayed because the final year results of over 2 lakh students who had cleared the B.Ed exam were not released yet. However, we are hopeful that the counselling can be resumed from September 17 onwards.”

The process has been planned in three phases to accommodate the choice of college and preference of maximum number of students, he said.

The university administration has also advised candidates to register for online counselling on its official website and submit the counselling and advance college fees. The counselling fee that will be non-refundable is ₹750 while advance college fees is ₹5000.

A detailed brochure of frequently asked questions has also been uploaded on LU’s website.