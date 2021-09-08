Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP B.Ed counselling likely from September 17
Lucknow University had organised the UP B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates (Photo for representation only)
Lucknow University had organised the UP B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates (Photo for representation only)
lucknow news

UP B.Ed counselling likely from September 17

The Uttar Pradesh BEd counselling will be held online and candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalised
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:39 PM IST

The Lucknow University (LU) is likely to conduct the counselling for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed entrance examination from September 17, as per a notification issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

Lucknow University organised the state level B.Ed exam on August 6 which was attended by over 5 lakh candidates. The results were declared on August 27.

The counselling will be held entirely online. The candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalised, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

He said “The counselling schedule was delayed because the final year results of over 2 lakh students who had cleared the B.Ed exam were not released yet. However, we are hopeful that the counselling can be resumed from September 17 onwards.”

The process has been planned in three phases to accommodate the choice of college and preference of maximum number of students, he said.

The university administration has also advised candidates to register for online counselling on its official website and submit the counselling and advance college fees. The counselling fee that will be non-refundable is 750 while advance college fees is 5000.

A detailed brochure of frequently asked questions has also been uploaded on LU’s website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.