Seven persons have been booked for allegedly forming a fictitious society in the name of a Ludhiana-based religious and charitable institution to take control of its properties and siphon off donations made by devotees. The accused allegedly used forged documents to register the new society, misused the original institution’s PAN card to open a bank account and installed QR codes at its premises to divert donations into the account. Investigation officer John Peter said an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File) more

The case was registered at the Sadar police station following an investigation conducted by the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Zone 2, on a complaint lodged by Satish Bajaj, authorised representative of Shri Geeta Vridh Ashram and Maa Vaishno Sanskrit Vidyalaya, situated at Threeke village on Threeke Road.

Those booked have been identified as Kuldeep Chand Bhargava, Rajinder Kumar Grover, Mahipal Singh Rajput, Rakesh Adya, Vipin Bhargava, Mannu Chawla and Amandeep Singh. According to the police investigation, the original institution is a registered society. It has been running an old-age home, a temple, a gaushala and a Sanskrit school in the village.

The complainant alleged that Kuldeep Chand Bhargava, an old member of the society, had developed ulterior motives and conspired with six others to take control of the institution’s properties and misappropriate donations offered by devotees.

The investigation revealed that in August 2026, the accused allegedly got another society registered under the name Shri Geeta Vridh Ashram and Maa Vaishno Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Society, with its address mentioned as Lalton Kalan village, Ludhiana. The name was allegedly kept similar to that of the original institution to mislead donors and members of the public. The accused also allegedly submitted forged documents and false affidavits before the Registrar of Societies to get the new entity registered.

The police investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly misused the original society’s PAN card and documents to open a bank account at Indian Overseas Bank’s Threeke branch. They allegedly installed QR codes belonging to the purportedly fake society inside the ashram to collect donations. The account was also allegedly used to receive money through duplicate receipt books printed with the original society’s email ID and address to make them appear genuine.

The complainant alleged that the accused allegedly collected donations from devotees by making them believe that the money was being contributed to the original institution, whereas it was being routed to the bank account opened in the name of the new society, the investigation report stated.

The complainant also alleged that the accused attempted to take illegal possession of the temple, gaushala, old-age home and school run by the original society.

The complaint mentioned two incidents in October. On October 21, the accused allegedly entered the institution’s office, took the keys of the donation box from manager Ashok Saggar and removed cash from it. The institution had submitted a complaint at Sadar police station the following day.

Another incident allegedly took place on October 24, when the accused, accompanied by some unidentified persons, visited the society’s office and attempted to take possession of its property. They allegedly threatened the society members with dire consequences and claimed to have links with gangsters and senior police officials.

The investigation report also stated that the accused were repeatedly asked to join the probe but allegedly failed to appear or furnish any explanation.

Investigation officer John Peter said an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at Sadar Police station following an investigation.