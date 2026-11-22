For more than a decade, India has debated how to make its food labels clearer. Food Label (Representative Image)

Today, government, regulators, consumers, and public health experts appear increasingly united in the drive to bring greater nutritional clarity to the country’s supermarket shelves. Yet despite this apparent consensus, attempts at regulatory reform remain stuck in a consultation loop.

Now, as a key parliamentary panel once again pushes to expedite stricter labelling rules, India's food industry risks finding itself out of synch with the national mood.

For producers and retailers, this is a reputational and economic missed opportunity.

India’s food environment has changed dramatically during the 12 years in which regulators have considered front-of-pack labelling (FOPL).

Rising incomes, changing family structures, urbanization, and increasingly time-constrained lifestyles are making convenience more important in everyday purchasing decisions, with packaged and processed foods now playing a larger role in diets across income groups.

The information available to consumers has not evolved at the same speed.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken multiple positive steps forward, issuing an advisory against ‘absolute’ health claims such as “100% natural” that could mislead consumers. A review of front-of-pack labelling for packaged goods high in fat, sugar, and salt is underway following a direction from the Supreme Court, while FSSAI officials are also considering new labelling standards alongside the proposed Indian Nutrition Rating Framework. This aligns well with the recent push to accelerate moves towards industry regulation by the Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

While these initiatives matter, the slow pace of real legislative progress shows how long it can take to achieve unanimity between regulators, public health experts, and industry participants. But a company does not need to wait for a legal mandate to tell customers, clearly, what its products contain.

The commercial opportunity to get ahead of regulation here is particularly strong, given India’s consumers appear more receptive to health information than those in many other global markets.

An Oliver Wyman Forum study of 300,000 consumers in 20 countries over five years found that people in India are already highly engaged with their health. Nearly 79% of Indian respondents said they exercise regularly, compared with 56% globally, and 75% regularly visit a doctor, compared with 60% worldwide. The use of digital health tools is also significantly higher, with roughly 40% of Indian respondents monitoring their well-being with apps, compared to 17% in other countries.

Indian consumers are already investing time, attention, and money in understanding and improving their well-being, yet that engagement does not always translate into healthier food purchases.

In a country where varied numeracy and literacy levels combine with growing rates of obesity-related disease, food labels which offer a prominent warning, color, symbol, or rating can give willing consumers information they can process immediately, turning health awareness into a practical purchasing decision. Businesses that reduce this friction can create value for the consumer, and for their own bottom line.

International experience suggests that clear labelling systems can positively influence both consumer behaviour and corporate strategy.

FOPL initiatives in Singapore, Mexico and Chile show how even simple changes to packaging can win the trust and loyalty of consumers. Shoppers are more likely to use nutritional information when it is visible, intuitive, and easy to interpret, while research published in The Lancet Public Health indicates that visual labelling systems are especially useful because people process colors and symbols more readily than detailed text.

For retailers, those effects extend beyond a single purchasing decision. Clear labels can encourage manufacturers to reformulate products so that they qualify for a better rating or avoid a negative warning. Labelling can, therefore, become a catalyst for innovation rather than simply a compliance burden.

There is also evidence that such health information helps individual companies win a great share of supermarket spend. Our research indicates that 80% of food retailers in the US already use nutrition and health information strategically to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

The opportunity could be even greater in India, where studies suggest that 75% of consumers would switch from a preferred brand following even one negative experience. Brand loyalty can be vulnerable when trust is damaged, but purchasing decisions can also respond strongly to clear, credible signals. A transparent label is one such way to win consumer trust.

It is clear some companies are reluctant to act before common standards are established, worrying that voluntary labels will highlight less healthy products, create inconsistency across categories, or place early adopters at a disadvantage.

But waiting also carries risks.

As concern about diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and other noncommunicable conditions grows, companies that resist transparency may soon find themselves on the wrong side of consumer expectations as well as future regulation.

By contrast, businesses that move first can test which formats consumers understand, build trust before disclosures become mandatory, reformulate products on their own timetable, and align themselves better with the global standards required to increase export opportunity. They can also help shape emerging industry norms rather than adapting later to rules developed without the benefit of their own practical experience.

Clearer labels would support public health, but that is no longer the only argument for adopting them. Indian consumers are becoming more health-conscious, packaged food consumption is rising, and trust is increasingly important to purchasing decisions.

After 12 years of debate, India’s food businesses should stop waiting for clearer labels to become mandatory and instead ask a much more valuable question: The shift is coming either way.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajat Modwel, partner, and Manie Mehrotra, engagement manager, Government and Public Institutions.