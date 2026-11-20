IN 1859 BERNHARD RIEMANN, a German mathematician who had been pondering the nature of prime numbers, came up with a new mathematical entity, known as the “zeta function”. Primes are special numbers that are divisible only by themselves and one and seem to be spread randomly along the number line. Riemann hypothesised that there might be a secret organising principle, related to some of the places his zeta function held the value of zero. Proving Riemann right became the greatest of white whales for generations of mathematicians. This week, after a 167-year hunt, it was caught. AI prices fell four times faster than DNA sequencing, 18 times faster than lithium-ion batteries, and 54 times faster than electricity. These results come from five benchmarks that cover mathematics, hard science, and game skills. (Reuters) more

It is the latest of hundreds of long-standing open problems in mathematics that have been solved since September using artificial intelligence. The surfeit of discoveries has left academics scrambling to figure out how the questions, many of which evaded human understanding for decades, have been solved. It has also raised a deeper existential angst for what it all means for the future of their field.

The importance of the Riemann hypothesis to mathematics is difficult to overstate. In the years since its proposal it has proved to be more than a shortcut for studying the distribution of prime numbers. The problem appears to sit at an intersection between many varied and seemingly disconnected mathematical subfields, connecting such esoterica as random matrix theory, algebraic geometry and even quantum physics. Reams of other mathematical proofs and hypotheses have been proposed, which work only if one assumes that the Riemann hypothesis is true. Mathematicians reckon its ubiquity is telling them something foundational about the nature of mathematics itself.

The proof came on November 20th from Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic who has already played a role in some of the high-profile AI-enabled maths results that flooded the field in recent months. For the Riemann proof he had worked with Claude, Anthropic’s AI model, to produce 17m lines of code in Lean, a programming language used by researchers to check the logical consistency of proofs. Mathematicians the world over pounced on the results immediately. In a joint statement published on November 21st, two independent groups of Lean whizzes confirmed its accuracy. “We have full confidence that Alpöge’s proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct,” they wrote, “and we congratulate him on this achievement.”

The result does not come completely out of the blue. On October 6th OpenAI announced that one of its models had solved the quasi-Riemann hypothesis, another important problem viewed as a stepping stone towards the full Riemann hypothesis. But Jonathan Keating, a mathematician at the University of Oxford, describes the result posted this week as a “very big leap forward”. “Quasi-Riemann was itself a colossal shock and I never thought I’d see that proved in my lifetime,” he says. “But this is several orders of magnitude more shocking.”

With the proof validated, the question on most mathematicians’ minds will now be how the AI did it and whether it developed any new concepts in the process. As researchers have picked apart OpenAI’s earlier proof of the quasi-Riemann hypothesis, for example, they have found many familiar ideas. “It uses a lot of things that people had toyed with, but maybe either hadn’t had the courage or the foresight or the mental capacity to put together,” says Dr Keating. At first glance of Dr Alpöge and Claude’s proof of the Riemann hypothesis, however, Dr Keating reckons it uses “completely different ingredients”.

It could take mathematicians months, or even years, to figure out what those ingredients are, and how they fit together. OpenAI’s proof of quasi-Riemann was accompanied by a 199-page AI-generated paper, explaining the model’s working in language and equations. While researchers have expressed frustration with AI’s ability to explain its arguments, such a document is more accessible than a bunch of Lean code. Dr Alpöge, however, has opted not to release Claude’s natural-language description of its Riemann hypothesis proof. The document ran to more than a quarter of a million pages. Dr Alpöge deemed it “inappropriate to attempt to post some massive unreadable travesty of ‘slop’”.

Nevertheless, the form of Dr Alpöge’s announcement was itself unusual—he posted the results to his website in a file labelled “remark.pdf” and commented that “Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line.” The pair did not stop at the Riemann hypothesis—they claimed to have also proved the generalised Riemann hypothesis, which extends the problem to a wider family of mathematical functions. This is “vastly more important”, says Dr Keating: “He’s claiming the whole lot. That’s really quite amazing.”

The Riemann hypothesis is unlikely to have immediate real-world applications. That does not lessen its impact. Its proof has been a lodestar for many of modern history’s mathematical luminaries. Now, in a collaboration between human and machine, it has fallen. That cements the creation of a new era for mathematics, in which it is uncertain what role humans will continue to play at the frontier of research.

“Right now we’re in this ridiculous, never seen before, situation where we know the proof is correct, but we just don’t know what the proof is,” says Kevin Buzzard of Imperial College London, who was part of the team which verified the result. For mathematicians the goal of their field is not simply to prove statements. It is to build conceptual frameworks which indicate why these statements are true or false. A calculator, for example, would not be able to subtract three from two before the concept of negative numbers had been developed. Researchers call this side of their profession “theory building” and it is so far unclear whether AI has cracked it.

Many researchers had assumed it would be necessary to build new theories to prove the Riemann hypothesis. They are curious to find out if their hunches proved to be true, or if more mathematics was reachable with current tools than they had thought. “It’s too early to say how much of this is a deep conceptual kind of theory-building breakthrough, and how much of it is using pre-existing techniques,” says James Maynard, another mathematician at the University of Oxford. “It seems to be using an awful lot of mathematics.”

Mathematicians have expressed surprise at the breadth and sophistication of the ideas Claude used in the proof. It will, however, take time to work out whether any of them are truly new. Meanwhile, says Dr Keating: “I’m nothing but in awe and excited and want to understand it.” He is far from alone.