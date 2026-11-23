Pune, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has assured that the state government is fully prepared to tackle the drought situation, prioritising fodder availability, water management and rural employment generation in the affected talukas. Maharashtra fully prepared to tackle drought, says Sunetra Pawar; assures support to farmers more

Speaking to reporters during her visit to the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune's Balewadi area on Sunday, Pawar said the government has made arrangements for water management to support farmers in view of inadequate rainfall.

She said farmers have been encouraged to grow fodder on a large scale and seeds have also been provided to them.

Farmers living near canals and dams have also been urged to take up fodder cultivation, she said, adding that the government would purchase the fodder, providing them an additional source of income.

The government has also proposed several summer works under the employment guarantee scheme to ensure that more people get employment and receive support for their livelihood, she said.

Maharashtra has declared 310 of 358 talukas in the state drought-hit.

Asked when the Centre was expected to provide assistance following the state government's announcement of an advance relief of ₹5,000 for farmers, Pawar did not specify a timeline but said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the drought situation.

During her visit to the sports complex, Pawar inspected various facilities and said several renovation and development works were underway at the venue.

She said improvements are being made to the stadiums and hostels are being constructed for students. New equipment has been brought in to assess and improve the fitness and performance of sportspersons, she said.

Pawar said a new laboratory has also been set up at the complex, where every player would undergo examination and assessment.

The aim was to ensure that players are adequately prepared before participating in competitions, she said, adding that efforts are being made to equip the sports complex with modern facilities and technology.

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