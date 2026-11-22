A concrete road along the Buddha Nullah in Chander Nagar barely nine months ago has started peeling off, raising questions over the quality of civic works and prompting the area councillor to demand that the contractor’s pending payment be withheld until the damaged stretch is repaired. The dilapidated road in New Chander Nagar. (Manish/HT)

Ward 68 councillor Pushpinder Bhanot has urged the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner for action against the contractor, alleging poor construction quality. He said the road’s deteriorating surface, despite being relatively new, pointed to substandard work that should not go unchecked.

“It has hardly been around nine months since this concrete road was laid. And we can already see the upper layer coming off. This is definitely poor construction quality and cannot be allowed to go unpunished,” Bhanot said. He added that withholding the pending payment would ensure that the contractor repairs the damaged road.

Meanwhile, residents said loose gravel from the damaged surface was posing a safety risk to commuters, particularly during early mornings and late evenings, when visibility is poor. “The winter is already here. The sun comes up late and sets early. Many people have to go to work before the crack of dawn and return late in the evening. With gravel spread on the road, accidents are a serious danger,” said Lalit Maurya, a Chander Nagar resident.

Local residents say the road will lead to regular accidents during the dense foggy days.

MC’s buildings and roads cell superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta did not respond to multiple calls and messages regarding the issue.