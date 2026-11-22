A five-month pregnant woman has accused her husband of subjecting her to violence over a dowry demand of ₹30 lakh and pressuring her to terminate her pregnancy. She alleged that he tried to strangle her and kicked and kneed her in the abdomen with the intention of harming her unborn child. ASI Karamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the police were probing the allegations and further action would be taken soon. (HT File) more

The Division number 8 police have registered a case against the accused, Lakshey Jain, following a complaint lodged by his wife, Arjoo Gupta. In her complaint, Arjoo stated that she married Lakshey on February 5. The couple resides in Deep Nagar, near Lakshmi Narayan Temple in the Civil Lines area.

She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband started taunting her for bringing insufficient dowry and began demanding an additional ₹30 lakh from her. She claimed that he also subjected her to physical assault over the demand.

According to the complainant, she is five-month pregnant, but her husband was pressuring her to undergo an abortion. She alleged that on one occasion, he took her into a room and tried to strangle her. He also allegedly kicked and kneed her in the abdomen in an attempt to harm the unborn child.

Acting on the complaint, the Division number 8 police registered a case against Lakshey Jain under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 85 (cruelty on spouse), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 89 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 62 (attempting to commit offenses), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Karamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the police were probing the allegations and further action would be taken soon.