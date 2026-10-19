UP jails go high-tech with 7000+ cams, AI vigil, digital libraries

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up surveillance and administrative technology across its prison network, expanding total CCTV coverage from around 4,900 cameras in June 2025 to more than 7,000. The upgraded network now includes over 750 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras linked directly to the headquarters control room , according to official details released by the chief minister’s media cell on Sunday. Other modernisation measures include setting up measurement collection unit (MCU) rooms in all jails and beginning the transition to paperless operations at prison headquarters and administrative offices. (Pic for representation)

Director general of UP prisons administration and reform services PC Meena said the government was using technology to strengthen prison security, streamline administrative procedures and ensure transparency in the disposal of cases.

The AI-based JARVIS system is being used to monitor prison premises, while fencing wire along prison walls and electric fencing have been introduced to strengthen perimeter security, the media cell said.

UP has also introduced the ‘e-Prisons Early Release Processing Module’ to streamline premature release cases. The media cell claimed the state was the first in the country to implement the module.

Other modernisation measures include setting up measurement collection unit (MCU) rooms in all jails and beginning the transition to paperless operations at prison headquarters and administrative offices. Video-conferencing units are also being established across jails to facilitate inmates’ court appearances.

Solar panels are being installed on jail rooftops, while solar-powered high-mast lights are being introduced in 58 jails. Digital libraries have been established in 74 jails to provide inmates access to educational and reading resources, the media cell said.