The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT-Kanpur, Digital India Corporation (DIC) and Protean eGov Technologies Limited to strengthen cyber security, digital policing and technological capabilities. Additional director general of police (Technical Services) Bhagwan Swaroop signed the three agreements on behalf of the UP Police, while DIG (Technical Services) Ashish Tiwari coordinated the process. (For representation)

The MoU with IIT-Kanpur will facilitate research and development in cyber security, cyber forensics, artificial intelligence (AI), digital evidence analysis and advanced policing technologies. It will also promote technical training for police personnel and joint research projects.

The agreement with DIC, under the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, aims to modernise police IT infrastructure, digitise citizen services and integrate government digital platforms.

The partnership with Protean eGov Technologies will focus on secure data sharing, digital integration, identity authentication and modern data management across police systems.

Additional director general of police (Technical Services) Bhagwan Swaroop signed the three agreements on behalf of the UP Police, while DIG (Technical Services) Ashish Tiwari coordinated the process.

The partnerships are part of the UP Police’s 10 priority areas under DGP Rajeev Krishna’s leadership. The technical services headquarters will oversee the phased implementation of projects.