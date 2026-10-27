UP schools: 1.70L non-teaching staff, families to get cashless treatment

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved cashless medical treatment for 1,70,366 non-teaching staff members serving under the Basic Education Council, non-government aided schools, unaided (self-financed) schools, Sanskrit schools and the Samagra Shiksha project, along with their dependent family members. The state government will incur an annual expenditure of ₹51.11 crore on the scheme. For representation only (Sourced)

The facility will cover inpatient (IPD) treatment at government hospitals and private hospitals empanelled with the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), at rates approved under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the National Health Authority (NHA).

Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, said the scheme would cover 1,22,304 non-teaching staff members under the Basic Education Department and 48,062 under the Secondary and Sanskrit Education departments, along with their dependent family members.

The government will spend ₹36.69 crore annually to cover the basic education staff and ₹14.42 crore for the secondary and Sanskrit education staff. The annual premium has been fixed at ₹3,000 per staff member.

Minister of state (independent charge) for basic education Sandeep Singh said the scheme would benefit non-teaching staff working in council-run primary and upper primary schools, non-government aided junior high schools, unaided schools and the Samagra Shiksha project.

Minister of state (independent charge) for secondary education Gulab Devi said the facility would also cover non-teaching staff of non-government aided and unaided secondary schools, Sanskrit secondary schools and Sanskrit colleges.

The government had announced the provision of cashless medical benefits for the Basic Education family on Teachers’ Day, September 5, 2025. The cabinet’s approval on Tuesday formalised the scheme, Singh said.