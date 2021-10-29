UP special security force to guard banks across state

The newly constituted Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) formed on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security services to all banks across the state, stated a press note of the home department on Friday.

The home department has asked to submit the requirement of specially trained personnel of SSF at all banks across the state. On the basis of the requirement, the deployment of security personnel will be done.

The press note was issued to share the details to decision taken in the state-level security committee for banks held under additional chief secretary (ACS), home, UP government, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Reserve Bank of India, Lucknow, premises on Friday.

The press note stated that all banks had been asked ensure CCTVs at its all branches and ATMs and submit an affidavit to the state government in this connection. It stated that the deployment of UP112 police patrol vehicles had also been done in security of the banks across the state.

Moreover, the coordination will be established between the banks and UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, which is the nodal agency to curb circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

Addressing the meeting, ACS, home, stressed on enhancing surveillance system and data storage security as well as installation of CCTVs at all currency chests, branches and ATMs across the state. He stated the regular maintenance of already existing security systems like alarms and sirens should be done. Awasthi also stated that regular audit of fire safety and prevention should also be done at the banks.