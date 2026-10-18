Lucknow, Visits to three major temples in Uttar Pradesh's Vindhyachal rose nearly 60 per cent in two years to 1.84 crore in 2025, with improved connectivity, infrastructure development and organised pilgrimage packages being pushed to attract more devotees to the region, officials said. UP: Vindhyachal temples see 60 pc rise in visits in two years, draw 1.84 crore in 2025

The Vindhya Trikon Parikrama, which covers the Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Kali Khoh and Maa Ashtabhuja temples in Mirzapur district, recorded around 1.15 crore visits in 2023. The pilgrimage is being promoted as part of Uttar Pradesh's expanding Shakti Peeth Circuit.

Maa Vindhyavasini Temple remained the biggest draw, recording approximately 1.20 crore visits in 2025, up from 73 lakh in 2023 and 78.15 lakh in 2024, according to official figures cited in a press statement.

The shrine recorded nearly 90 lakh visits between January and August 2026, ahead of the peak Sharadiya Navratri period.

Combined visits to the Maa Kali Khoh and Maa Ashtabhuja temples also rose from approximately 42.36 lakh in 2023 to nearly 64 lakh in 2025, marking an increase of more than 51 per cent.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the figures reflected the impact of development initiatives in Vindhyachal under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said Vindhyachal would anchor the state's expanding Shakti Peeth Circuit and introduce devotees from across India and abroad to Uttar Pradesh's traditions of Shakti worship.

Development projects worth approximately ₹208.09 crore are planned or underway in the region. These include works related to Maa Ki Paidi, approach roads, the parikrama route, surrounding streets and facilities near the principal temple, besides infrastructure around the Ashtabhuja and Kali Khoh temples.

A ropeway has improved access to the hill temples, particularly for senior citizens and families. Meanwhile, a ₹35.50-crore development project at Maa Kali Khoh entered the tender process in October.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation is also promoting organised itineraries connecting Varanasi and Vindhyachal, including the complete Trikon Parikrama. Another package links Lucknow, Varanasi, Vindhyachal and Prayagraj.

Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Amrit Abhijat said improved connectivity, visitor facilities and organised travel packages could encourage tourists to stay longer and benefit local businesses.

The expansion is expected to boost demand for accommodation, transport, guides, food, flowers and prasad, spreading tourism benefits across the pilgrimage region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.