UPPSC recruitment: 1,214 LT grade science posts remain unfilled

At a time when educated youth in large numbers are protesting across Uttar Pradesh demanding more government jobs and recruitment drives, a recruitment conducted to fill government school vacancies has thrown up a striking contrast: 1,214 of the 1,343 advertised LT grade science teacher posts for government-run secondary schools have remained vacant for want of suitable candidates. UPPSC said the remaining posts could not be filled as suitable candidates were not available. (For Representation)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the final result of the assistant teacher (trained graduate/LT grade) science recruitment on Friday, selecting only 129 candidates against the 1,343 posts in the male and female branches.

The commission said the remaining posts could not be filled as suitable candidates were not available. The figures are particularly notable given the large number of aspirants who took the recruitment examination. As many as 49,538 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination held on December 7. However, only 329 candidates could emerge successful for the main examination.

Following the main examination held on May 16, 104 candidates were provisionally selected against 764 vacancies in the male branch and 25 against 573 vacancies in the female branch.

The remaining 660 male-branch and 548 female-branch vacancies have now been carried forward as suitable candidates were not available in the respective categories, according to UPPSC secretary Girijesh Kumar Tyagi.

The recruitment outcome highlights a gap between the number of young people seeking government employment and the availability of candidates who not just meet the prescribed academic and examination requirements but also qualify for particular posts. While recruitment delays and limited government vacancies have frequently triggered protests by job aspirants, the LT grade science result shows that merely advertising vacancies does not necessarily translate into filling all posts on offer.

The commission also reported a similar shortage for specialised teaching positions. All six posts—four for LT grade/special teachers in schools for the deaf and mute/integrated special secondary schools and two in schools for the physically disabled/integrated special secondary schools—remained vacant as no eligible candidates were available.

The recruitment process, however, is not completely over for another category. The second paper of the main examination for 10 LT grade/special teacher posts in schools for the visually impaired/integrated special secondary schools is yet to be conducted.