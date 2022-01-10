Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman killed in cracker unit blast in UP’s Shamli
lucknow news

Woman killed in cracker unit blast in UP’s Shamli

Superintendent of police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said a case was being registered against the cracker factory owner
Superintendent of police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said a case was being registered against the cracker factory owner (For Representation)
Superintendent of police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said a case was being registered against the cracker factory owner (For Representation)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 11:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A woman was killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Butrada village of Shamli district on Monday afternoon, police said. The factory where the blast occurred belonged to a local Mohd Rizwan who has a licence for running it. The name and age of the deceased were yet to be established, the police added.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said a case was being registered against the factory owner. He said labourers were preparing firecrackers when blast took place due to negligence of some workers. One woman died in the blast while other labourers did not suffer any injury, he added.

Initial reports, however, said many labourers were likely to be trapped under the debris of a portion of the factory which collapsed by the impact of the blast. Rescue teams and police cleared the debris with the help of villagers. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out